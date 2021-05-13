Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will report $426.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.41 million to $429.30 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $293.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million.

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $134.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $97.23 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

