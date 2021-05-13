Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) to Issue GBX 4.60 Dividend

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BRW opened at GBX 330.50 ($4.32) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 327.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 299.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 20.63. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 352 ($4.60).

A number of research firms have commented on BRW. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 382.33 ($5.00).

In related news, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total value of £20,930 ($27,345.18). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £199,677 ($260,879.28).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

