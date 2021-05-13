Bradford L. Smith Sells 8,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.37 and a 200 day moving average of $230.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

