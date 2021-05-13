Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

SPXL stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.98. The stock had a trading volume of 688,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,535. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $102.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.03.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

