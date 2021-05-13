Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $387,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.52. 102,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,765. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.69 and its 200-day moving average is $208.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

