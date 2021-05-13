Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $6.07 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,037. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.83 and a one year high of $117.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.59.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

