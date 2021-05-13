BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 208,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $241,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.