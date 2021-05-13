Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.
Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $82.67. 3,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
