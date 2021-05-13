Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $82.67. 3,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after buying an additional 1,921,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,661,000 after purchasing an additional 95,650 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

