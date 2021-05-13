Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,895.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,709 shares of company stock worth $4,660,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

