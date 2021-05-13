Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.92.

BOOT stock opened at $67.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,709 shares of company stock worth $4,660,786 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

