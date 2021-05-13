Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider John Hazen Sells 2,459 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86.

Boot Barn stock opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

