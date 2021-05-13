Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised shares of Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.42.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. The business had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.