BMO Capital Markets Trims Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Target Price to $105.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.50.

ASH stock opened at $84.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.46. Ashland Global has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 25.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6,944.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

