BMO Capital Markets Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Shares of QSR opened at $66.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $61.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

