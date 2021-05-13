BMO Capital Markets Increases Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to $30.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins cut Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.28.

Shares of Keyera stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. 25,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770. Keyera has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

