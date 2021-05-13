BMO Capital Markets Cuts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$1.75

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STEP. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.33. 7,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,759. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.01. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.71.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.