BMO Capital Markets Cuts Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target to $102.00

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Morphic stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. Morphic has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Morphic will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at $319,563,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,998 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $104,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,681 shares of company stock worth $22,197,010. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Morphic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

