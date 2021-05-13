BMO Capital Markets Boosts ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target to $6.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $5.25 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ICL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $6.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICL Group by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

