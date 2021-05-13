Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 55,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ESI opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

