Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Accenture by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 26,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $279.39 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $294.10. The stock has a market cap of $177.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.