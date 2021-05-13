Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 309,205 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,205 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for 2.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 351,230 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,620,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,624,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,964,814.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,298,925.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,367,088 shares of company stock valued at $15,369,298. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $903.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.