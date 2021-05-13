Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.74, but opened at $25.91. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Blue Bird shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 1,580 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $232,869.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $109,552.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Blue Bird by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Blue Bird by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $721.45 million, a PE ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

