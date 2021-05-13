Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded up $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,218. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.60 million, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $232,869.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,117 shares in the company, valued at $11,419,927.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLBD. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

