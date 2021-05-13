Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar Sells 233,334 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at $14,836,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,803. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.