Blocery (BLY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.22 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Blocery has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Blocery has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $2.22 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blocery

Blocery (BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

