BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,144 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MQY opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

