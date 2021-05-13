BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at BTIG Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BL. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.09.

Get BlackLine alerts:

NASDAQ:BL opened at $102.31 on Thursday. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -148.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $163,039.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $602,929.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,633 shares of company stock valued at $14,663,602 over the last three months. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 372.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.