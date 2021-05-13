Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BKI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

BKI opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

