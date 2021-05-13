Bitcoin Confidential Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $6,510.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00298706 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001543 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000725 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

