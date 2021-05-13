Bird.Money (BIRD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $686,392.00

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $686,392.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bird.Money coin can currently be bought for $151.07 or 0.00304379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00084695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.36 or 0.01108866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00068428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00111259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061001 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,231 coins. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

