Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BDT. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$522.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$5.07 and a 52-week high of C$9.95.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$597.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

