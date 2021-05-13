Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Raised to $11.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.38% from the stock’s previous close.

BIRDF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BIRDF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.01. 6,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.