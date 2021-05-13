Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

BIRDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

