BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading Up 6%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.23. Approximately 10,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 527,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on BTAI shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $800.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 240.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

