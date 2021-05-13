Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Bioventus stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $16.01. 1,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.51.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BVS. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bioventus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.