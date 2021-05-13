Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.73% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

