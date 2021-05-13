BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BLRX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 28,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,738,758. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.36). Research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

