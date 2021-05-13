BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BCAB traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

