Bio-Path (BPTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect Bio-Path to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. On average, analysts expect Bio-Path to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bio-Path stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Several research firms have commented on BPTH. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

