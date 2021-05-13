BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $46.47, but opened at $48.99. BigCommerce shares last traded at $47.62, with a volume of 31,348 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

