BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.59

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.59 and last traded at $45.52, with a volume of 3331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

