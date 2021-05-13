BidiPass (BDP) Price Down 11.6% This Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $472,600.05 and approximately $31,242.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00087434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.61 or 0.01116094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00070142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00115641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00062008 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.