Better Money Decisions LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,178,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

DAL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.69. 236,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,956,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.