Better Money Decisions LLC Takes $765,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,283. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

