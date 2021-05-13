Better Money Decisions LLC Takes $441,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after acquiring an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,918,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.94. 173,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,293. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

