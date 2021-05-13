Better Money Decisions LLC Takes $170,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,132,000 after acquiring an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.06. 1,322,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,126,949. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.