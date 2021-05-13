Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases Shares of 428 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 428 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock worth $555,355,091. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $306.30. 444,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,560,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

