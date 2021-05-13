Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,514,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $71.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,754,102 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

