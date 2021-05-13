Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.72 and a 200-day moving average of $270.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $168.69 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.