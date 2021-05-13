Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires Shares of 7,835 iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $114,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $731,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.50. 111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,143. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99.

